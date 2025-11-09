Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $29,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,071,000. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,161,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 423.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 543,091 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,863,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 851,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 479,673 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
