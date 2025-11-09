LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $72.55 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

