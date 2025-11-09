Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,402 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in eBay by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

