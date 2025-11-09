Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $80.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.70.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.02 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.55%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Voya Financial by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 32,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

