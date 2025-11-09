Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $8.97 on Friday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $161,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

