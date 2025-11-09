Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Shares of AVIFY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

