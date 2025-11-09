Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 758 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.