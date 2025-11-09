Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 22.4% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Astera Labs by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.59.

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $165.49 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $3,461,182.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,623,047.12. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,480 shares of company stock valued at $97,000,380. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

