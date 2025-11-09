Reik & CO. LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Reik & CO. LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 1.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,620,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,252,000 after buying an additional 248,110 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,881,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 449,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,452,000 after acquiring an additional 89,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Argus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE SJM opened at $107.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

