The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Holdings Trimmed by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,248 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 6.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $88,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $227,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $3,006,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EL stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.26%.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.