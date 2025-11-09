Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 4.4%

PWP stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.63. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.83 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

