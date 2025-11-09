Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,764,000 after purchasing an additional 365,304 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after buying an additional 200,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,223,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 222,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.
KRYS opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $212.98.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
