Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,764,000 after purchasing an additional 365,304 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after buying an additional 200,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,223,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 222,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $212.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.