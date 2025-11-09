Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases Shares of 50,000 Sigma Lithium Corporation $SGML

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 125.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 4.9%

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 35.69%.The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SGML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark raised Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.