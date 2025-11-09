Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,574,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 524.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

