Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $149,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock worth $13,945,170. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $279.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.79. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $287.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

