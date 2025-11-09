Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Position Lowered by Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,052,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after purchasing an additional 134,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $318.49 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $472.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.82.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

