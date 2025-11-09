Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $165.78 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $165,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,284.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,296.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,404.99.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,880. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

