La Mancha Capital Management Gp Purchases 50,000 Shares of Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,203,807 shares in the company, valued at C$28,225,218.24. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock.

La Mancha Capital Management Gp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 119,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00.

On Friday, October 10th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 216,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,800.00.

On Monday, October 6th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 435,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 208,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 237,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 119,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,850.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 341,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,300.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

