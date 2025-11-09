Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 3,031.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,384,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212,711 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the second quarter valued at $855,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 148,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 294,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 80,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.47 on Friday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

