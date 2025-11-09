Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,738,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 216,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $109,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 170.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 42,459 shares valued at $1,155,114. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

