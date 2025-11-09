DJE Kapital AG Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

DJE Kapital AG raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,636 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.4% of DJE Kapital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $98,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

IBM stock opened at $306.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

