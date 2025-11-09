iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

