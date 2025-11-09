Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $32.10.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 234.27% and a net margin of 23.48%.The company had revenue of $87.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.58 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 215,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

