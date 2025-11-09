Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Receives $32.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.26.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Hesai Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.12.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.72). Hesai Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
