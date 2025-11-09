Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $72,063,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,590,000 after buying an additional 632,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,293,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 114.88%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.