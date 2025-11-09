Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CLZNY. Zacks Research raised Clariant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

