FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VSS stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

