iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

