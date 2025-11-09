DJE Kapital AG Increases Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

DJE Kapital AG grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,295,000 after acquiring an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,217,000 after purchasing an additional 506,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,230,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 672,605 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

