The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMBL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Bumble from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.79.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

Bumble Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $4.26 on Friday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $443.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $246.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.11) EPS. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,127,359 shares of company stock valued at $426,476,076. Corporate insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.