William Blair Comments on Amgen’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $22.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.78 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $320.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.50.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.