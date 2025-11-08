Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.92. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 96,707 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 40.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 366,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 105,351 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

