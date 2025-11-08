Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.92. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 96,707 shares.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.8%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.