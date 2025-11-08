Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

ARM opened at $152.38 on Thursday. ARM has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARM by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

