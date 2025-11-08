Menlo Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Royce Small-Cap Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 1,982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 481,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

