MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.3750.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group
MINISO Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MNSO opened at $20.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.15. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Research analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MINISO Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.
MINISO Group Company Profile
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
