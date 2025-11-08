1,592 Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV Acquired by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after buying an additional 924,353 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,459,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

