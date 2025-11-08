Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.54-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.0 million-$916.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.1 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.000-2.020 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.89.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $194.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 616.90, a PEG ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the sale, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 341,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 38.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Datadog by 168.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.