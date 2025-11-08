GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $307.28 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $316.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.04. The stock has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

