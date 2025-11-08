RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 52,163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $60,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $471.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

