GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.41), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $611.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.58 million. GN Store Nord had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

GN Store Nord Stock Down 2.8%

GN Store Nord stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. GN Store Nord has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $64.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GN Store Nord Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

