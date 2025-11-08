Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Bonfire Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bonfire Financial now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

