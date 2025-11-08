Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 91,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

