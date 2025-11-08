Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Cameco Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $92.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

