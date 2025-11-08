TD Securities Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$27.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.83.

Savaria Trading Down 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.05. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$14.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Savaria news, insider Alexandre Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.18, for a total value of C$529,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$423,636. This represents a 55.56% decrease in their position. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

