TD Securities Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$27.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIS
Savaria Trading Down 0.1%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Savaria news, insider Alexandre Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.18, for a total value of C$529,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$423,636. This represents a 55.56% decrease in their position. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Savaria
Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.