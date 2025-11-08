Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POW. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.38.

TSE POW opened at C$67.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$41.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.08.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

