Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Price Target at $297.45

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.4545.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,064. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 52.7% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.54 and its 200-day moving average is $261.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.