Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11,524.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.