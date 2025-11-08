Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Trading Down 5.7%

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.