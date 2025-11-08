F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.00. 74,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 24,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.
F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.
F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th.
Institutional Trading of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF
About F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF
There is no description available for this ETF.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.