F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.00. 74,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 24,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF

About F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF ( NASDAQ:RBIL Free Report ) by 1,381.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,624 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.75% of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

