First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCSGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 2,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 1,827.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000.

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

