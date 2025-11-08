First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 2,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 1,827.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000.

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

