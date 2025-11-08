First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 2,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.